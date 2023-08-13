Search underway for ‘non-political’ people to fill Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet

Contacts are underway with various personalities for their possible inclusion as caretaker ministers in the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The clearance process of these personalities is also going on.

A search for completely non-political people is underway to fill the for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet.

Continuous communication among important figures of the province is going on to form the new interim cabinet.

After the consent from these personalities for joining the caretaker cabinet, the provincial institutions have started the process of their security clearance.

Advisers and special assistants will not be part of the caretaker cabinet.

As per the 18th Constitutional Amendment, there will be only 15 ministers in the caretaker cabinet.

Reportedly, the names of the new caretaker cabinet are likely to be finalized next week.

Earlier this year, members of the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had taken oath back in January.

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the cabinet members in a ceremony held at Governor House in Peshawar.

The KP governor had announced the caretaker cabinet members’ names, including former senators and other prominent names.

The cabinet members included former MNA Abdul Haleem Qasoriya, former MNA Hamid Shah, former inspector general of police Syed Masood Shah, former Senator Zafran, and former Senator Taj Mohammad Afridi.

Moreover, Advocate Sawal Nazir, Bakht Nawaz, Fazal Elahi, Adnan Jalil, Shafiullah, Shahid Khan, Malik Khushdil Khan, Mohammed Ali Shah, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, and Manzoor Khan Afridi were also part of the caretaker KP cabinet.

On January 18, the KP governor dissolved the provincial assembly after approving the summary sent by former KP chief minister Mahmood Khan.