World’s most ‘beautiful’ public bathroom

Nestled discreetly on the sixth floor of the bustling Deji Plaza shopping mall in Nanjing, a hidden gem awaits: an enchanting and exquisite public bathroom that has been hailed as one of the world’s most stunning washroom interiors.

Conceived by the innovative minds at X+Living, an esteemed Shanghai-based architecture firm, this lavatory masterpiece transports visitors into a whimsical realm, defying conventional expectations of public restrooms.

The captivating journey begins with a verdant corridor, where lush plants emerge from the walls, enveloping you in a green oasis. Yet, what truly sets this space apart is the striking interplay of light — an array of colossal lamps cast their radiant glow upon a glossy floor, casting a mesmerizing aura.

The allure doesn’t stop there. At the corridor’s end, a lavish lounge area beckons, featuring a sofa reminiscent of flower petals. Beyond its opulent appearance, this nook offers a haven for companions waiting as friends utilize the facilities.

Stepping inside the men’s and women’s sections, visitors encounter bespoke decor, marked by washbasins inspired by elegant fountains. Ingeniously positioned at varying heights, these basins cater to both adults and children, reflecting the designers’ commitment to a holistic and inclusive experience.

Li Xiang, the visionary designer behind this stunning creation, explained, “A washroom in a shopping mall is a public space open to everyone. It accommodates people in their busy urban life and provides them a space to take a break or re-organize themselves.” Emphasizing the importance of infusing beauty and comfort into everyday spaces, Xiang shared, “During the design process, I don’t particularly want to design it as a functional-only space, therefore, we suggested putting more emphasis on the design of the washroom, so as to reflect humanistic care in unexpected corners of the shopping mall. That’s why we came up with the concept of Sanctuary Garden.”

As the news of this remarkable bathroom spreads, it continues to capture the imagination of visitors and design enthusiasts worldwide. A testament to the power of creativity and the potential for even the most utilitarian spaces to transcend expectations, this lavatory masterpiece has redefined what a public bathroom can be.

So, if you ever find yourself in the heart of Nanjing’s bustling shopping district, don’t miss the opportunity to experience a restroom unlike any other – a sanctuary that elevates the simple act of visiting the washroom into a breathtaking encounter with art and design.

Keywords: Bathroom, Washroom interiors, beautiful bathrooms, Deji Plaza shopping mall, X+Living, Nanjing, China, public restroom, design masterpiece, innovative architecture, humanistic care, Sanctuary Garden.