Govt to continue taking steps for revival of film industry: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government would continue to take steps to revive the film industry and bring back its glory of the decades of 1960s and 1970s.

He was speaking at a ceremony to formally release film, music and Radio Pakistan archive policies, and distribute health cards and awards among film and television stars.

The initiatives were aimed at the revival of the film industry in Pakistan.

He assured that the incoming caretaker government would also fully support the film and drama industry as the artist community brought liveliness in the lives of the people, made them smile and gave them moments that were free of anxiety and stress.

He further said the government announced various tax exemption initiatives and incentives to revive the film industry.

The PM called on the artist community to form a committee and come up with suggestions to further promote the film industry.

He lauded the artists, writers, poets, producers, directors and musicians for serving the film and television industry well for decades with their impressive contributions, enriching the Pakistani culture and heritage.

“The musicians created ever-living music and artists produced masterpieces.”

PM Sharif stressed that the glorious period of the 1950s to the 1980s should be brought back as it gave recognition to Pakistani films, dramas and music across the border and all over the world.

He said culture was the beauty of any society and artists make it flourish and grow.

The prime minister acknowledged the contributions of maestros and film stars like Waheed Murad, Santosh Kumar, Muhammad Ali, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Sabiha Khanum, Musarat Nazir, Shabnam, Anjuman, Babra Sharif, Sultan Rahi, Sangeeta, Mustafa Qureshi and comedians Munawar Zarif, Rangeela, Lehri, Albela, Irfan Khoosat, Kamal Ahmed Rizvi, Umer Sharif, Moeen Akhtar, Amanullah, Nanna and others who brought laughter and joy in the lives of people.

He appreciated the production team of The Legend of Maula Jatt for their tremendous effort to produce a quality film.

He praised veteran bureaucrat Kamran Lashari for his endeavours in the past to revive the cultural heritage of Lahore.

The premier also recognised the efforts of former minister for information and broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb for the restoration of the film and drama industry and for the welfare of the artist community.

Earlier, the prime minister launched an application carrying 75 years of archives of Pakistan Radio and a book on the film industry of Pakistan. Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman attended the ceremony.

Ms Aurangzeb in her remarks spoke about the legislation and tax exemptions for the film industry.

Information Secretary and Pakistan Television Managing Director Sohail Ali Khan also spoke on the occasion and highlighted different features of the initiatives for the artist community and film industry.