Virat Kohli praises Babar Azam as world-class batsman across formats

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has showered praise on Pakistan’s batting sensation, Babar Azam, labeling him as one of the world’s premier batters across various formats.

Kohli expressed his admiration and recalled his initial encounter with Babar Azam during a recent interview.

Reflecting on their first meeting, Kohli shared, “My first interaction with him [Babar] was during the 2019 ODI World Cup after a match in Manchester.” He elaborated on their connection, stating, “I’ve known Imad [Wasim] since the Under-19 World Cup, and he mentioned that Babar wanted to chat.”

Recalling their conversation, Kohli mentioned, “We sat down and discussed the game. Right from the beginning, I sensed respect and regard from him, which has remained consistent. Regardless of being arguably the top batsman globally across formats, he maintains his humility.”

Kohli emphasized Babar’s incredible consistency and his enjoyment in watching Babar play. Babar Azam’s dominance is evident from his top-ranking position in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings, boasting an impressive 886 rating points. In contrast, Kohli stands at the ninth position with 705 rating points.

Babar’s prowess extends beyond ODIs, as he also ranks within the top five in T20Is and Tests, solidifying his status as a formidable all-format player. His remarkable feat of maintaining a top-five position in all three formats is unparalleled, highlighting his extraordinary talents.