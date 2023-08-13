WATCH: Shahid Afridi surprises overwhelmed fan

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was left visibly moved when a fan broke down in tears during a question and answer session on the SAMAA TV’s show Had Kardi.

The fan, who had been waiting for years to meet Afridi, burst into tears when he was given the chance to ask him a question.

He told the sportsman how much he admired him.

Afridi was touched by the fan’s words, and he called him up to the stage and hugged him.

Fan said he had dreamt of this moment for years. Afridi responded that he is what he is because of the fans and their love.