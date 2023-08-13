Men in Green gear up for Afghanistan series

The national cricketers are set to convene ahead of series against Afghanistan, with the three-day camp slated to commence on August 14.

The participating roster will comprise only those players currently within Pakistan’s borders.

Captain Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Nawaz, and Naseem Shah are currently in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, players engaged in the Lanka Premier League are expected to join the squad in Sri Lanka, fostering a comprehensive team dynamic.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan, who recently participated in The Hundred, are anticipated to join the training sessions in Lahore on August 16. For Osama Mir, the journey from England to Sri Lanka is imminent.

Pakistan Shaheens players, in a concerted effort to fortify preparations, have also been summoned for training, bolstering the training environment alongside the home-based contingent.

The members of the national squad hailing from Pakistan will tour Sri Lanka on August 17 and will reach Hambantota on August 18.

The upcoming cricketing spectacle between Pakistan and Afghanistan is slated to initiate on August 22, with the first ODI match promising to set the stage for an engaging series.