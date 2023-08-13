Aleem Dar meets PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf

Former iconic umpire Aleem Dar on Saturday met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf at the PCB Headquarters Gaddafi Stadium.

During the meeting, the primary topic of conversation was a mutual exchange of appreciation and plans for the advancement of umpiring in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Dar extended his congratulations to Ashraf for assuming the office. In response, the PCB chairman took the opportunity to acknowledge Aleem Dar’s contributions and achievements within the realm of umpiring.

The meeting encompassed the potential improvements and innovations earmarked for the field of umpiring in Pakistan. The exchange highlighted a shared commitment to enhancing the quality and standards of umpiring in the country.