Shahid Afridi reveals what he admires about Gautam Gambhir

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi showed the true meaning of sportsmanship when he praised former Indian cricket team batter Gautam Gambhir, despite their history of rivalry.

Afridi made the comments during an appearance on the SAMAA TV’s show Had Kardi.

The former Pakistan all-rounder’s comments about Indian cricketer show that it is possible to be a good sportsman and still appreciate your opponents, even if you have a history of rivalry.

Afridi and Gambhir have had a history of bad blood, dating back to an ODI match in 2007 when the latter allegedly abused the former.

In the years since, Gambhir has continued to make critical comments about Afridi. In 2012, he said that Pakistani cricketer was not a good role model for youngsters and that he was a disgrace to Pakistan cricket.

However, Afridi said that refused to talk about the altercation when the show host put a question whether he used to provoke the Indian batter deliberately.

He said that the issue was over highlighted on social media since such things are normal in a cricket field.

Instead, he appreciated the Indian batter for his cricketing skills.

He said that Gautam Gambhir is one of the few Indian openers with excellent timing.

Commenting indirectly about Gambhir’s conduct, Afridi said that he is ‘a different kind of character’ and he had that repute among his teammates as well.

Watch the complete show here: