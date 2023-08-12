Designated Caretaker PM Kakar thanks stakeholders for trust placed in him

Designated caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday extended gratitude to all the stakeholders for reposing their trust in him to lead the country.

Taking to the micro-blogging website X, he thanked the Almighty for being given an opportunity to serve the people of Pakistan.

Kakar further requested everyone for prayers that Allah gives him the fortitude to carry out his responsibilities with due diligence.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz in the dissolved National Assembly had agreed to nominate Anwaarul Haq Kakar as the caretaker prime minister.

Later, Kakar was confirmed by President Arif Alvi as the choice of the outgoing coalition government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, and opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmad.

The senator is set to become the eight caretaker prime minister of Pakistan.

The decision to nominate Kakar was taken during a consultation meeting held in the PM House between Raja Riaz and Prime Minister Sharif.

The consultation process for the appointment of the caretaker prime minister was amicably completed.