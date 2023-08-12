Father’s brutal assault claims 12-year-old daughter’s life in Mardan

A distressing incident has shaken Mardan, where a father’s brutal violence against his own daughter has resulted in the tragic death of 12-year-old Tania Gul.

Identified as Zahoor Ahmed, the accused father had been married twice, according to the police. The authorities revealed that he had divorced the victim’s mother earlier. Adding to the complex circumstances, the police noted that the accused’s second wife appeared to be upset.

The motive behind the assault was reportedly triggered when the accused discovered that the young girl had taken food from her grandfather. This led to a horrific act of violence against his own daughter.

Later, the accused himself transported his injured daughter to the MMC hospital after the assault. Tragically, despite efforts, Tania Gul’s life could not be saved, and she succumbed to her wounds. Subsequently, the accused managed to escape from the hospital after learning of his daughter’s demise, according to the police.

Evidently, the girl’s body bore visible marks of violence and blood, underscoring the severity of the assault.

Currently, police is diligently working to apprehend the accused and bring him to justice for this heinous crime.