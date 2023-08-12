Srha Asghar’s harasser released amid her non-cooperation

A local court has ordered the release of the man accused of harassing Pakistani actress Srha Asghar.

The decision came as a result of the non-cooperation of the complainant and the lack of substantial evidence in the case. The First Information Report (FIR) filed against the accused, Asim, is on the verge of dismissal due to the complainant’s absence and the absence of witnesses and evidence.

The Sharea Faisal Investigation Department’s Inspector Javed Babar stated that despite the allegations, the alleged victim did not appear in court, nor were essential elements like torn clothing or eyewitnesses presented. As a consequence of the lack of cooperation, the court ordered the release of the accused on bail.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 1 when actress Srha Asghar was returning from the market. Her husband, Umar Murtaza, filed the FIR at the Shahrah-e-Faisal Police Station. In her statement to the police, Srha detailed how she was followed, catcalled, and harassed by the accused, who later followed her to her home and tried to grope her which resulted in torn clothes.

The case’s outcome underscores the challenges faced in ensuring justice without comprehensive cooperation and evidence.