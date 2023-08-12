‘Lost second baby five months into pregnancy,’ Rani Mukerji talks about miscarriage

Prominent Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji reveals her personal struggle, speaking for the first time about her miscarriage and how it shaped her recent film role

Renowned Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has courageously shared her deeply personal experience of suffering a miscarriage during the pandemic.

Speaking at the Indian Film Festival (IFF) of Melbourne, she disclosed that she lost her second baby five months into the pregnancy. This candid revelation marks the first time she has spoken publicly about the miscarriage.

Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway,” explained that despite her loss, she refrained from discussing it during her film promotions as she didn’t want it to overshadow the movie.

She stated, “Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because, in today’s world, every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs.”

The actress went on to share the poignant details of her experience, revealing that it occurred in 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just 10 days after her miscarriage, producer Nikkhil Advani approached her with the role of a mother fighting to regain custody of her children in the film “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.” Mukerji expressed how the film’s theme deeply resonated with her emotions at the time.

Remarkably, Rani’s candid disclosure showcases her strength and vulnerability, shedding light on a subject often kept private.

She also highlighted that her director and producers are still unaware of her loss, expressing that they will be surprised when they see her interview. Rani Mukerji and her husband Aditya Chopra are parents to their 8-year-old daughter, Adira.