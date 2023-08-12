Mawra Hocane opens up about staying hopeful amidst Pakistan’s challenges

Actress Mawra Hocane recently took to Twitter to candidly express her sentiments about the current state of Pakistan and the challenges it poses.

She reached out to her audience, sharing her struggle to maintain a sense of gratitude and hope in the face of the country’s pressing issues.

Known for her patriotic spirit, Mawra emphasized that while members of the entertainment industry have always showcased their love for Pakistan, they’ve also been vocal about their concerns regarding institutional failures and socio-economic decline.

In her tweet, Mawra acknowledged the difficulty of staying optimistic in a country where each passing day seems to bring new challenges. She highlighted the importance of gratitude as a possible coping mechanism, aiming to find solace and positivity amidst the prevailing uncertainty and gloom.

Her Tweet said, “So hard to stay hopeful in this country… every day is more difficult than the previous… choosing to remain grateful amidst everything is what I aim to achieve every day… What are you doing to stay hopeful? Let’s help each other out.. at least emotionally…”

Mawra engaged with her followers by posing a question about their strategies for cultivating hope in the midst of negativity and adversity. She urged her community to share their approaches to maintaining a sense of hope and gratitude despite witnessing chaotic circumstances.

Concluding her tweet, she encouraged mutual emotional support, emphasizing the need to help one another navigate the challenging landscape.

On the professional front, Mawra Hocane is currently starring in the drama series “Neem,” alongside actors such as Syed Jibran, Ameer Gilani, Arslan Naseer, and Mariyam Nafees.