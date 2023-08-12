‘OMG 2’ opening at box office, aiming for strong weekend growth

The highly anticipated film “OMG 2,” led by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, has commenced its box office journey with a reasonable opening in the domestic market.

Initial estimates suggest an opening range of 80.75m. While the film has shown promising performance in major national chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, it encountered showcasing issues that limited its business in other theatres.

The film’s positive word-of-mouth response played a significant role in boosting its collections, especially during evening and night shows, bringing it closer to the 100 million mark. The positive trend in collections is expected to continue over the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday likely to witness a further surge. If this momentum persists, “OMG 2” is poised for a strong opening weekend.

Despite initial challenges related to showcasing, the film’s content seems to have resonated well with the audience, leading to increased footfalls as the day progressed.

As fans and moviegoers look forward to experiencing Akshay Kumar’s latest offering, the film’s potential for growth in the coming days is high. If the positive reception continues, “OMG 2” could establish itself as a box office success in the days to come.