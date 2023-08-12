Alvi approves sentence remission for prisoners

President Dr Arif Alvi has approved a remission of 180 days for prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day.

The remission will be applicable to prisoners who are serving life sentences, as well as those who are aged 65 or above or have served at least 15 years of their sentence (male prisoners) or 60 or above or have served at least 20 years of their sentence (female prisoners).

Prisoners who were under 18 at the time of their conviction and have served a third of their sentences will also be eligible for remission.

It will not apply to prisoners who have been convicted of murder, espionage, terrorism, rape, robbery, theft, kidnapping, financial crimes, anti-state activities, or those who have caused loss to the national exchequer.

The remission is being granted under Article 45 of the Constitution, which gives the president the power to grant pardons, reprieves, and remissions of sentences.