Apple’s iOS 17 update makes it look more like Android

Apple has always been known for its intuitive and user-friendly interface. However, the company has recently made a change to the End Call button in the latest beta version of iOS 17 that is causing a lot of consternation among users.

The End Call button has been in the centre of the screen for many years, so people are used to reaching for it there.

The new location of the button is in the top-left corner of the screen, which is not where most people would expect to find it. This is especially true for people who hold their phone in their left hand.

As a result of the change, many people are finding it difficult to end calls. They are either accidentally hanging up on people or having to fumble around with their phones to find the button. This is causing a lot of frustration and annoyance for users.

In addition to the usability issues, some people are also complaining that the new location of the End Call button makes iOS look more like Android. Android has always had the End Call button in the top-left corner of the screen, so some people see this as Apple copying a design feature from its competitor.

It is possible that Apple will change the location of the End Call button before iOS 17 is released in full later this year. If they do, it will be interesting to see if they listen to the feedback from beta testers.

In the meantime, users who are not happy with the new location of the End Call button can change it back to the old location by going to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Call Button > Position. However, this is a temporary fix, and it is possible that Apple will remove this option in the final version of iOS 17.