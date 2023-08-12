Watch Live
Feroze Khan’s hiking adventure with Najiba Faiz fuels rumours of relationship

Social media buzzes with rumours as Pakistani actor Feroze Khan's hiking pictures with Najiba Faiz spark dating speculation
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 12, 2023
Pakistani actor Feroze Khan’s recent engagement on social media has ignited a flurry of rumours surrounding his potential second marriage.

The actor’s close association with actress Najiba Faiz, mainly their shared hiking pictures, has escalated the speculations even further.

Feroze Khan, known for his roles in popular dramas like “Khaani,” has previously hinted at moving on and finding a new partner after his divorce from Syeda Aliza Sultan in 2022.

Responding positively to fans’ suggestions about remarriage, he cryptically mentioned having found “the one” and advised them to “stay tuned” for updates on his new ventures.

However, Khan’s recent hiking escapade with Afghan-origin actress Najiba Faiz has triggered intense social media attention. Despite Khan labelling Faiz as a “friend” when retweeting her hiking photos and caption, netizens are abuzz with rumours about the two being romantically involved.

Khan’s marital status has been a focal point since his divorce, given his popularity and public interest. The actor and his ex-wife share two children.

As Feroze Khan continues to share his life updates on social media, his interactions with Najiba Faiz have only intensified the intrigue surrounding his personal life, leaving fans and followers eager for more clarity on their relationship status.

