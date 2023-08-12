SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ triumphs with People’s Choice Award in Melbourne

In a remarkable feat, Shah Rukh Khan’s mega-hit film ‘Pathaan,’ produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, has secured the coveted People’s Choice Award at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also become a box office phenomenon, earning over 10.5 billion globally.

‘Pathaan’ stands as a monumental triumph for Yash Raj Films, solidifying its position as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever. With its remarkable ensemble cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, the film has captured audiences’ hearts worldwide.

A significant addition to the YRF Spy Universe, which boasts other blockbusters like ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ and ‘War,’ ‘Pathaan’ underscores the production house’s commitment to crafting captivating narratives that transcend borders.

The film’s accolade at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne serves as a testament to the dedication and vision of its creators, showcasing the perfect blend of outstanding performances, compelling storytelling, and masterful filmmaking.

As ‘Pathaan’ continues its global success story, its recognition at the festival adds another prestigious achievement to its illustrious journey.