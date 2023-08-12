Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ roars at box office with 400m opening

Sunny Deol’s comeback film, ‘Gadar 2,’ has taken the box office by storm with a colossal opening day collection of approximately 400 million.

The film’s release marks Sunny Deol’s return to the iconic character of Tara Singh after a gap of 22 years, and it has instantly struck a chord with audiences.

According to Sacnilk.com, the movie’s early estimates for day 1 business have placed it as the second-highest non-holiday opener in the history of Indian cinema, trailing only Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan.’

‘Gadar 2’ achieved a remarkable feat by selling over 2.7 lac tickets through advance bookings exclusively at national multiplex chains. Prior to its Friday release, the film had already sold over 20 lac tickets across both single screens and multiplexes for its opening weekend.

The film’s buzz and positive audience reactions are expected to propel its day 2 collections even further.

Sacnilk.com predicts day 2 collections to reach around 450 million. Trade experts also suggest that if ‘Gadar 2’ hadn’t clashed with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Oh My God 2’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ its earnings could have surpassed the 600 million mark.

Despite the competition, ‘Gadar 2’ has demonstrated its box office dominance, solidifying Sunny Deol’s enduring popularity among moviegoers.