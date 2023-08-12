Gold prices in Pakistan experience dip

The price of gold in Pakistan experienced a declineon Saturday, mirroring the global market’s downward trajectory.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the cost of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs600 per tola, reaching Rs221,800. Similarly, it decreased by Rs514 per 10 grams, settling at Rs190,158.

Concurrently, the international market saw a reduction in gold value by $4, leading to a closure at $1,914 per ounce.

In the local market, the price of gold has demonstrated instability due to prevailing uncertainties in the political and economic landscape. This fluctuation is compounded by high inflation rates and a reflection of international market shifts. During such periods characterized by risk and uncertainty, many individuals turn to gold as a secure investment to hedge against potential risks.

Data from the association indicates that the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10 grams.