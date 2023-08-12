More political leaders join IPP

Several political leaders from different parties have announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The leaders who have announced to join the IPP include former ticket holder of PML-Q Irshad Nazir Gul, General Secretary Trade Wing PTI Lahore David Gill, Vice President Trade Wing PTI Sami Gill, PML-N leader Munsif Gul, Mohammad Ejaz Najjar and former PSF president Okara Rana Ali.

The leaders met with senior leader of the IPP Mian Khalid Mehmood in Lahore and expressed their desire to join the party.

Mehmood welcomed the leaders to the party and said that they would be given important responsibilities in the party.

The leaders who have joined the IPP have expressed great confidence in the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan.