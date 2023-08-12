Miscreants attack Quetta school

Unidentified assailants hurled a grenade at a government school in Quetta on Saturday evening, but no injuries were reported.

The incident took place on Qambrani Road, where the assailants on a motorcycle threw a grenade at the school and rode away.

The grenade exploded in the school compound, but there were no students or teachers present at the time of the attack.

Police officials said that the search for the attackers was underway.

On August 10, a blast occurred near Frontier Constabulary (FC) check post on Western Bypass in which one person lost his life.

Police said that two people were slightly injured due to the blast.

Earlier that day, two persons were injured in a blast inside a shop located at the Moti Ram Road in Quetta.