After Netflix, another OTT platform to hunt password sharing

Following in the footsteps of Netflix, Disney is planning to crack down on password sharing for its global streaming customers.

The company is expected to start updating its subscriber agreement later this year with additional terms on its sharing policies.

This is a major change for Disney, which has long allowed password sharing between friends and family.

The decision to crack down on password sharing is likely due to a number of factors.

First, password sharing is a major problem for streaming services. It is estimated that Netflix loses billions of dollars each year due to the practice.

Second, password sharing is unfair to paying customers. People who pay for a subscription should be able to use it without having to worry about someone else using their account without permission.

Disney is not the only streaming service that is cracking down on password sharing. Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max have all taken steps to limit password sharing in recent years. It is likely that more streaming services will follow suit in the future.

The crackdown on password sharing is likely to have a number of implications for consumers. First, it will mean that people will have to pay more for streaming services.

Disney is already planning to raise prices for its ad-free Disney Plus and Hulu subscriptions.

Additionally, the crackdown on password sharing will make it more difficult for people to share their streaming accounts with friends and family. This could lead to some people cancelling their subscriptions altogether.