Insta post hints at Neymar’s new interest, Natti Natasha

Neymar, the world-renowned Brazilian footballer and PSG forward, has been linked to several women, including Barbara Berlusconi, Rihanna, and Anitta and it seems iike he is developing interest for Natti Natasha.

He has a reputation for being a ladies’ man, and his love life is always under scrutiny.

Recently, there were rumours that Neymar had broken up with his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi.

These rumours were fuelled by a post on Neymar’s Instagram.

In the post, he can be seen watching a music video by Natti Natasha, who is in a relationship with Raphy Pina. The video is quite revealing, and Neymar appears to be enjoying it.

Some people interpreted the post as Neymar’s way of signalling that he is single and available. Others said it was simply a harmless post and that Neymar was not trying to send any message.

It is difficult to say for sure what Neymar’s intentions were. However, it is clear that the post caused a lot of speculation and raised eyebrows.

Neymar has a history of being involved with women who are already in relationships.

In 2013, he was linked to Rihanna, who was at the time dating Chris Brown.

In 2016, he was linked to Anitta, who was at the time dating Neymar’s teammate, Lucas Paquetá.

It is possible that Neymar is simply attracted to Natti Natasha and that he was not trying to send any message with his post. However, it is also possible that he was trying to make Bruna Biancardi jealous.

Some people praised Neymar for his honesty, while others criticised him for being disrespectful to Bruna Biancardi and Raphy Pina.