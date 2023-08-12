Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

Russia introduces Islamic banking

Experiment to start in Sep in four mostly Muslim-populated regions
Samaa Web Desk Aug 12, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: SAMAA DIGITAL
Photo: SAMAA DIGITAL

The Russian parliament has approved a bill to introduce Islamic banking in four mostly Muslim-populated regions of the country.

The experiment, which will start on September 1, 2023 and last for two years, is seen as a significant step for Russia and could pave the way for the wider adoption of Islamic banking in the country.

Islamic banking is a financial system that complies with Islamic law, or Sharia. Sharia prohibits the payment or receipt of interest, which is considered to be usury.

Instead, Islamic banks use profit-sharing and leasing agreements to provide financial services to their customers.

The four regions participating in the experiment are Bashkortostan, Chechnya, Daghestan, and Tatarstan.

These regions have a large Muslim population and have expressed interest in developing Islamic banking services.

The introduction of Islamic banking in Russia is seen as a way to attract foreign investment and boost economic growth in the Muslim-majority regions.

It is also seen as a way to meet the needs of the growing Muslim population in Russia.

Islamic banking

Russia Islamic Banking

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular