IHC orders to provide prayer mat, English Quran to Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the authorities to provide PTI Chairman Imran Khan with a prayer mat and a copy of the English translation of the Holy Quran.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq issued a written order on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s applications for shifting him to Adiala Jail, provision of facilities and meeting with lawyers.

The order stated that the jail officials have been ordered to allow family visits and meetings with lawyers according to the prison rules.

On a separate request for provision of home-cooked food, the court sought arguments at the next hearing.

Imran’s counsel seeks contempt case

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court also issued a written order on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat’s application for contempt of court.

According to the lawyer, he was not allowed to meet Imran Khan in the jail and instead a case was registered, the order stated.

It further ordered that a copy of the application should be sent to the parties concerned and directed them to submit a response at the next hearing.

It also ordered that the case be fixed for hearing along with Imran Khan’s other plea for provision of facilities.