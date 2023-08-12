NDMA issues advisory amid rain-thunderstorm forecast

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Saturday issued an advisory alert to all federal and provincial departments concerned to ensure disaster preparedness measures after the met office issued a rain-thunderstorm forecast.

As per the Met department, thundershowers are expected to sweep through various regions of the country, potentially leading to flooding, landslides, and other hazards.

The weather prediction indicates that while temperatures are expected to remain hot and humid, there is a strong possibility of intermittent drizzles along the coastal areas of Sindh.

The NDMA’s advisory specifically highlights the potential risks posed by these rains, particularly in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, and Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, the NDMA said that upcoming heavy rains might increase the flow of water in rivers

The possibility of urban flooding has also been raised, prompting authorities to emphasize the need for preparedness.

Gilgit-Baltistan is another region on the NDMA’s radar due to the projected increase in water flow in its rivers and streams.

The authority suggests that this could create additional opportunities for the region, possibly hinting at increased water resources or even potential economic benefits.