Who is nominated caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar?

Anwaarul Haq Kakar, a Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator, was named Pakistan’s 8th caretaker prime minister on August 12, 2023. He is the second Baloch to hold the post.

Professional journey

Kakar worked as a journalist for several years before entering politics. Kakar is a strong advocate for the rights of the Baloch people. He has spoken out against human rights abuses in Balochistan and has called for greater autonomy for the province. He is also a proponent of peace and reconciliation in Balochistan.

As caretaker prime minister, Kakar will have a limited term of office. He will be responsible for overseeing the general elections, which are scheduled to be held in October 2023.

Kakar is a respected figure in Pakistan and is seen as a moderate and consensus builder. He is expected to carry out his duties as caretaker prime minister in a fair and impartial manner.

Entry into politics

In the 2002 National Assembly election, Anwaarul Haq Kakar entered the fray under the PML-N banner, though the endeavor did not yield success.

He also contested the election for the National Assembly seat from Quetta on PML-Q ticket in 2008.

In 2018, he was elected as a senator as an independent candidate, and later joined the Balochistan Awami Party.

Hailing from a family entrenched in political legacy, Kakar has charted a distinctive course for himself, amassing a committed and eloquent statesman reputation.