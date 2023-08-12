Who is caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar?

Anwarul Haq Kakar, a Senator from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), was named Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister on August 12, 2023. He is the second Baloch to hold the post.

Professional journey

Kakar worked as a journalist for several years before entering politics. Kakar is a strong advocate for the rights of the Baloch people. He has spoken out against human rights abuses in Balochistan and has called for greater autonomy for the province. He is also a proponent of peace and reconciliation in Balochistan.

As caretaker prime minister, Kakar will have a limited term of office. He will be responsible for overseeing the general elections, which are scheduled to be held in October 2023.

Kakar is a respected figure in Pakistan and is seen as a moderate and consensus builder. He is expected to carry out his duties as caretaker prime minister in a fair and impartial manner.

Entry into Politics

In 2018, he was elected as a senator as an independent candidate, and later joined the Balochistan Awami Party.

Hailing from a family entrenched in political legacy, Kakar has charted a distinctive course for himself, amassing a reputation as a resolute and eloquent statesman.

In the 2002 National Assembly election, Anwarul Haq Kakar entered the fray under the PML-N banner, though the endeavor did not yield success.

Timeline

1965: Born in Balochistan, Pakistan

1987: Graduates from the University of Balochistan with a degree in political science and sociology

1992: Earns a master’s degree in international relations from the National Defense University in Islamabad

1993-2002: Works as a journalist

2002: Elected to the Balochistan Assembly

2002-2007: Serves as minister for education and culture in the Balochistan government

2018: Elected to the Senate of Pakistan

2023: Nominated as caretaker prime minister of Pakistan

Kakar is a seasoned politician with a strong track record of public service.