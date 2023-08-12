Foldable and functional? Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is making waves in the tech world with its sleek design, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, and fortified by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

But amidst these advancements, a crucial question arises: Could this seemingly minor progression within the Fold series signify a giant leap for the entire foldable device landscape?

Bridging the design gap

A standout issue that plagued the Fold series was the presence of a noticeable V-shaped gap when the device was closed. The launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has finally addressed this concern.

The once unsightly gap has vanished, leaving behind a seamless and uninterrupted device exterior. This newfound smoothness not only enhances the device’s aesthetic appeal but also positions it as a strong contender against its rivals.

Reinforced durability

While the Huawei Mate X3 remains the sole competition with its IPX8 rating, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 introduces several durability enhancements. The incorporation of an Armour aluminium frame and the sturdy Victus glass exterior contribute to the device’s reassuring robustness.

These additions enhance the device’s ability to withstand the rigours of daily use, ensuring longevity for users.

Empowered performance

The heart of the Galaxy Z Fold5 is its upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. This new iteration brings forth improved CPU and GPU speeds, delivering a noticeable boost in performance.

Alongside this, the device has witnessed a storage upgrade to UFS 4.0, further enhancing its processing capabilities.

Display redefined

The foldable AMOLED display of the Galaxy Z Fold5 retains its brilliance. With a generous 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, boasting a pixel density of 373ppi and a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz, the display is primed for stunning visuals.

HDR10+ support ensures a vivid and immersive viewing experience. The integration of a 4MP under-display camera preserves the seamless display aesthetics, and the device’s compatibility with the S-Pen adds an extra layer of versatility. Noteworthy is the introduction of a slimmer S-Pen case, offering both style and functionality.

A dual display delight

Externally, the device maintains its 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

However, this display introduces a punch-hole camera and lacks compatibility with the S-Pen, catering to different user preferences.

Capturing moments with precision

The rear camera system of the Galaxy Z Fold5 mirrors its predecessor, the Fold 4. Comprising a 50MP OIS primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP OIS 3x telephoto lens, the camera setup harnesses the computational capabilities of the new Snapdragon chipset.

This synergy aims to deliver enhanced image quality, capturing every moment with precision.

Unchanged stamina

The battery life of the Galaxy Z Fold5 remains consistent, influenced by the new chipset.

The device houses a 4,440mAh battery, supporting both 25W wired and 15W wireless charging options. This ensures that the device remains powered throughout your busy day.

Evolving gracefully

While the Galaxy Z Fold5 successfully eliminates the once-distracting gap, it still maintains the essence of an evolution rather than a complete overhaul.

In many ways, it can be likened to a Galaxy Fold4s – an incremental yet impactful upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is more than just a foldable smartphone; it’s a testament to innovation and progress.

With a seamless design, enhanced durability, and empowered performance, it caters to the needs of modern users.

As it bridges the gap between form and function, the Galaxy Z Fold5 marks a significant stride towards the future of foldable technology.