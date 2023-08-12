Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar named 8th caretaker PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz in the dissolved National Assembly on Saturday agreed to nominate Anwaarul Haq Kakar as the caretaker prime minister.

Later, President Dr Arif Alvi approved the nomination of Anwaarul Haq Kakar as the caretaker PM.

The president approve the nomination under Article 224(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The senator is set to become the eight caretaker prime minister of Pakistan.

The Presidency will make a formal announcement shortly.

The decision to nominate Kakar was taken during a consultation meeting held in the PM House between Raja Riaz and Prime Minister Sharif.

The consultation process for the appointment of the caretaker prime minister was amicably completed, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Opposition Leader Raja Riaz told the media the name of Senator Kakar was finalised for the slot of the caretaker prime minister.

Talking to the media, Raja Riaz said that in the meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the two leaders reached a consensus on the name of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senator.

Raja Riaz said the reason for choosing someone for such an important slot from an underdeveloped province was to end their sense of deprivation.

He said Senator Kakar was the opposition’s nominee for the caretaker PM.

The prime minister thanked the leader of opposition for the role in parliament during the last 16 months, and the cooperation extended in the consultation process.

Both the leaders signed the advice for the appointment of the caretaker prime minister and forwarded to the president.

The nominated caretaker PM will take oath of office tomorrow.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, Senator Kakar thanked the prime minister and the opposition leader for nominating him as the caretaker PM.

“As the caretaker prime minister, I will perform my duties in an efficient manner,” Kakar added.

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar?

Senator Kakar contested the National Assembly elections on a PML-N ticket in 2002 and lost. In 2015, he served as the Balochistan government spokesperson in the government led by Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.

In 2018, he was elected as a senator as an independent candidate, and later joined the Balochistan Awami Party.

He also worked as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, as well as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.

Hailing from a family entrenched in political legacy, Kakar has charted a distinctive course for himself, amassing a reputation as a resolute and eloquent statesman.

In the 2002 National Assembly elections, Anwaarul Haq Kakar entered the fray under the PML-N banner, though the endeavor did not yield success.

The trajectory of Anwaar ul Haq Kakar’s career encapsulates his evolution from a political scion to a mature and adaptive leader, marking him as a notable voice within the intricate fabric of Pakistani politics.

PM-Raja consultation

In a high-stakes political maneuver, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz were locked in a critical deliberation process to appoint a caretaker premier ahead of an impending deadline.

Earlier, Raja Riaz reached the PM House to mull over the coveted seat.

Under the constitutional framework, the prime minister extended an invitation to the opposition leader to deliberate on the appointment of the caretaker prime minister. As per constitutional provisions, both leaders had a three-day window to mutually agree on a candidate.

Failing an accord, the responsibility will be handed over to a parliamentary committee for resolution. If the committee encounters an impasse, the Election Commission of Pakistan will assume the authority to make the final decision.

No imported person

In a candid statement to the media, Opposition Leader Raja Riaz had conveyed the progress of their discussions.

“I asked the premier to consider the names proposed by my side, and we concurred that further consultations will be pursued on the remaining six names,” Riaz shared.

He emphasised the commitment to the democratic process, indicating that the eventual nominee will not be disclosed prematurely.

Raja Riaz also underscored a principle of paramount importance, stating, “No ‘imported’ person will be made the head of the interim set-up.”

Sadiq Sanjrani among favourites

On the other hand, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has emerged as a noteworthy figure in the selection process for the caretaker PM.

Sources added that Sanjrani is garnering substantial support and is being viewed as a favorite candidate for this pivotal position.

With the intricate deliberations between the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition, the name of Sadiq Sanjrani has prominently entered the fray for consideration.

Raja Riaz finalises three names

The opposition leader responding to another question that the name for interim PM had already been finalised by ruling PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the opposition leader responded: “Say whatever you want, I have my own opinion.”

He went on to say that he had completed deliberations with his allies on the name of the caretaker PM.

“My three names are 90% finalised,” he said without elaborating further.