Alcaraz turns the page after Toronto exit

Spain’s world number one, the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion and still just 20, said he must learn from his errors and focus on next week’s hardcourt test in Cincinnati.

That Masters 1000 is the last major tune-up before the US Open starts in New York on August 28.

“I have some (two) weeks before the US Open, but now I have to be focused on Cincinnati,” Alcaraz said.

“I take a lot of lessons from this tournament,” added the Spaniard, who has won six tour level titles this season and suffered his first defeat since Roland Garros.

Alcaraz called 14th-ranked Paul – who also beat him in Montreal last year – “a complete player, really solid with great talent, great shots.”

Alcaraz himself showed a few flashes of brilliance – wowing the crowd with a between-the-legs winner – but suffered his first quarter-final defeat in 10 last-eight appearances this year.

After a week in which he also struggled to get past Hubert Hurkacz in the third round, Alcaraz was optimistic he could step it up in Cincinnati.

“I did some things well here, but everything can be better,” he said. “Even if you have played (one of) your best matches.

“Right now, I have to improve a lot of things, get more confidence in my game. I’ll try to play in Cincinnati as best as I can.”