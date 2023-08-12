CTD arrests 21 ‘terrorists’ from across Punjab

In view of the fears of terrorism, the Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab has taken action and arrested 21 suspected terrorists allegedly belonging to banned organizations.

The arrested terrorists also include nine important commanders of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and four belonging to the Islamic State.

Officials said explosive material, had grenades and cash were also recovered from those arrested.

They further said the terrorists were arrested from Narowal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Muzaffargarh, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Layyah, Attock and Sahiwal.

The officials claimed that the arrested men were preparing a dangerous plan.

An investigation is underway against the arrested terrorists after registering a case against them.

The CTD officials said that during this week, 700 combing operations were conducted during which 49 suspects were taken into custody.

During the combing operations, more than 29,000 people were questioned, the officials added.

Late last month, the Punjab CTD had carried out a secret operation, resulting in the arrest of 10 suspected terrorists in various cities of the province.

According to a spokesperson, among the 10 terrorists apprehended, seven were arrested for their involvement in spreading hateful content on social media.

All of the suspects belong to banned organizations and were nabbed from different locations including Lahore, Multan, DG Khan, and Attock.

During the operation, the authorities also seized explosive materials, detonators, and weapons from the arrested terrorists.

Further investigations are underway to gather more information about the apprehended individuals and their activities.