Dr Asim Hussain walks free after 8 years in terrorism case

The special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Karachi on Saturday acquitted former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain Qadir Patel, and others after 8 years in a terrorism case.

The ATC heard the case, which was registered against Dr Asim Hussain in 2015 on the complaint of the Rangers alleging that terrorists were provided treatment at his hospital in the metropolis.

Anees Qaimkhani, Waseem Akhtar, Rauf Siddiqui, Qadir Patel and Usman Moazzam are also named in the case.