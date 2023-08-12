Restoration of generation from Neelum-Jhelum leads to 8,000MW rise in WAPDA hydropower

After restoration of electricity production from the Neelum-Jhelum project, WAPDA’s hydropower has increased by 8,000MW.

This production of hydropower is the highest in the current year.

During peak hours on Friday, 8,158 megawatts of electricity was generated from WAPDA hydropower plants.

This production is reported to be the highest in the current year.

During peak hours on Friday, 3,478MW of electricity was generated from Tarbela, 1,410MW from Tarbela 4th expansion project and 1,450MW from Ghazi Barotha.

Moreover, the Neelum Jhelum project contributed 798MW of hydropower to the national grid, and Mangla 305MW.

On the other hand, other hydropower plants of WAPDA generated 717MW of electricity. The average production cost of WAPDA hydropower is Rs3.51 per unit.

A couple of days ago, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had notified Rs2.31 per unit hike under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for K-Electric consumers.

The decision was announced through a notification issued by Nepra, which revealed that the fuel cost adjustment would contribute to the bills of K-Electric customers.

This move aims to address the fluctuating fuel prices that impact the overall cost of generating electricity.

Nepra’s decision follows a thorough hearing on fuel price adjustments held on July 26, where K-Electric and government-run distribution companies (Discos) were under scrutiny.

Consumers of government Discos have also faced an increase in their electricity bills, with a surge of Rs1.81 per unit.

The increase in government Discos’ customers has been attributed to the monthly fuel charges adjustment, as outlined in the Nepra’s notification.

While the decision was met with concerns about its potential impact on consumers, the regulatory authority emphasized that the increase was a necessary measure to align with the changing dynamics of fuel costs.

The adjustment is set to impose an additional financial burden of approximately Rs24 billion on distribution company consumers, excluding lifeline and electric vehicle charging station users.

Meanwhile, K-Electric customers will collectively need to accommodate an extra burden of around Rs4.30 billion.