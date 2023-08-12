Seven worshippers killed in Nigeria mosque collapse

At least seven worshippers have been killed after a section of a 150-year-old mosque collapsed during prayers in northwestern Nigeria’s Kaduna state, authorities said.

According to details, the incident occurred after a part of the mosque collapsed while hundreds of people were inside for afternoon prayers on Friday.

Initially, four bodies were found, and then three others were recovered after the rescue team searched the collapsed mosque.

At least 23 people sustained injuries and were sent to hospital.

Videos apparently recorded at the scene showed a wide opening where a part of the roof fell in.

Following this, Kaduna state Governor Uba Sani ordered an immediate investigation into the disaster and promised to assist those affected by the “heartbreaking incident”.

The Zaria Central Mosque is in Zaria – which is one of northern Nigeria’s largest cities— and was constructed in the 1830s.

Such collapses in the country are often blamed on officials’ failure to enforce building safety regulations and on poor maintenance.