All eyes on Shehbaz, Riaz as final round of talks over caretaker PM begins

In a high-stakes political maneuver, outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz are locked in a critical deliberation process to appoint a caretaker premier ahead of an impending deadline.

Sources privy to the matter said Raja Riaz has reached PM House to mull over coveted seat.

Under the constitutional framework, the prime minister extended an invitation to the opposition leader to deliberate on the appointment of the caretaker prime minister. As per constitutional provisions, both leaders had a three-day window to mutually agree on a candidate.

Failing an accord, the responsibility will be handed over to a parliamentary committee for resolution. If the committee encounters an impasse, the Election Commission of Pakistan will assume the authority to make the final decision.

‘No imported person’

In a candid statement to the media, Opposition Leader Raja Riaz conveyed the progress of their discussions. “I asked the premier to consider the names proposed by my side, and we concurred that further consultations will be pursued on the remaining six names,” Riaz shared.

He emphasised the commitment to the democratic process, indicating that the eventual nominee will not be disclosed prematurely.

Raja Riaz also underscored a principle of paramount importance, stating, “No ‘imported’ person will be made the head of the interim set-up.”

Saqiq Sanjrani among favourites

On the other hand, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has emerged as a noteworthy figure in the selection process for the caretaker PM.

Sources added that Sanjrani is garnering substantial support and is being viewed as a favorite candidate for this pivotal position.

With the intricate deliberations between the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition, the name of Sadiq Sanjrani has prominently entered the fray for consideration.

Raja Riaz finalises three names

The opposition leader responding to another question that the name for interim PM had already been finalised by ruling PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the opposition leader responded: “Say whatever you want, I have my own opinion.”

He went on to say that he had completed deliberations with his allies on the name of the caretaker PM.

“My three names are 90% finalised,” he said without elaborating further.