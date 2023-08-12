Toshakhana case: Written order issued on Imran Khan’s appeal against sentence

The Islamabad High Court has summoned complete record of the case, and issued a written order on the hearing of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appeal against his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case.

According to the written order of the Islamabad High Court, it has issued notices to the parties on Imran Khan’s appeal against his sentence as well as suspension of the sentence in the Toshakhana case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir issued the order.

According to the written order, Imran Khan appealed against the August 5 decision of the trial court that sentences him to three years in prison and disqualified him for five years.

A trial was conducted against the PTI chief on the complaint of the Election Commission of Pakistan. The trial court sentenced Imran Khan to three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000.

The court order said that notices should be issued to the parties concerned and record of the case summoned.

The high court directed that Imran Khan’s plea for suspension of his sentence be fixed soon.

Imran Khan has filed the petition for suspension of his sentence and subsequent release on bail.