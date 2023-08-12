Watch Live
Balochistan CM signs summary for dissolving assembly

Advice is now set to be submitted to governor for approval today
Muhammad Atif Ali Aug 12, 2023
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

The CM’s signed advice is now set to be submitted to Governor Balochistan for approval later today.

However, in the event that the Governor does not endorse the summary within the next 48 hours, the Assembly will automatically dissolve, setting the stage for potential political upheaval in the region.

The deadlock between opposition factions has further complicated the situation. Both parties are steadfastly pushing for their preferred candidates to lead the caretaker government in Balochistan. The prominent names put forward include Mir Hamal Kalmati from the Balochistan National Party (BNP), and Usman Badini and Shabbir Mengal from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).

Meanwhile, within the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), three contenders have emerged for the role of caretaker chief minister. Kehda Babar, Ejaz Sanjrani, and Naseer Bizenjo are all in contention to take on the crucial responsibility.

Anticipation is mounting as the province awaits a decision in this critical matter, expected later this evening. Chief Minister Abdul Qudous Bizenjo is scheduled to engage in a final consultation with the opposition leader, aimed at reaching a consensus on the appointment of the caretaker Chief Minister.

