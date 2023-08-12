Balochistan Assembly dissolved

The Balochistan Assembly stands dissolved after the provincial governor signed an advice submitted by the chief minister.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had earlier on Saturday signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

According to the spokesperson of the Governor House, Governor Kakar dissolved the assembly on the advice sent by Chief Minister Bizenjo.

After the governor’s signatures, the Balochistan Assembly stood dissolved, followed by dissolution of the provincial cabinet also.

However, until the caretaker chief minister is appointed, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo will remain the chief minister.

The 11th assembly of Balochistan had started working on August 13, 2018. The five-year constitutional term of the assembly was ending at midnight today.

Meanwhile, so far, no meeting has been held between the chief minister and the opposition leader for the appointment of a caretaker chief minister. Sources say that a meeting is expected in the next 24 hours.

Various names, including Hamal Kalmati, Usman Badini, Shabbir Mengal and Naseer Bizenjo, were being considered for the slot.

The deadlock between the opposition factions had earlier complicated the situation. Both parties are steadfastly pushing for their preferred candidates to lead the caretaker government in Balochistan. The prominent names put forward include Mir Hamal Kalmati from the Balochistan National Party (BNP), and Usman Badini and Shabbir Mengal from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).

Meanwhile, within the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), three contenders have emerged for the role of caretaker chief minister. Kehda Babar, Ejaz Sanjrani, and Naseer Bizenjo are all in contention to take on the crucial responsibility.

Anticipation is mounting as the province awaits a decision in this critical matter, expected later this evening. Chief Minister Abdul Qudous Bizenjo is scheduled to engage in a final consultation with the opposition leader, aimed at reaching a consensus on the appointment of the caretaker Chief Minister.