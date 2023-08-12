The elusive Sheikh Rashid - from media glare to shadowy disappearance

Once a fixture in the media spotlight, a master of predictions, and a source of political amusement, Sheikh Rashid has transformed from a flamboyant political figure to a shadowy recluse.

Sheikh Rashid – known for his eccentric style, audacious claims, and uncanny predictions – has always been as dramatic as his political career.

Famous for his bold statements and frequent appearances, Sheikh Rasheed, notably did not attend his sister-in-law’s funeral nor take a proactive stance in the apprehension of the PTI Chairman. Yet, he has made an online declaration about organizing a fireworks display at Lal Haveli on August 13.

While he has communicated via social media, his physical presence remains elusive, leaving his Lal Haveli neighborhood pondering his whereabouts.

The once-vibrant political figure’s Twitter account has become his primary mode of communication, shifting from rallies and media appearances to 280-character updates.

Hiding in plain sight: Fear of detention?

Local accounts paint a fragmented picture of Sheikh Rashid’s last known appearances.

Some claim to have seen him a couple of months ago, while others recall spotting him three months back.

While no legal charges have been brought against Sheikh Rashid, his lawyer openly admits that his client is in hiding due to a fear of arrest.

The lawyer’s statements suggest an apprehension of detention despite the fact that the Inspector General of Punjab has confirmed that there are no cases against him.