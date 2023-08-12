Thai Woman jailed for 141708 years, longest-ever prison sentence

In a tale of deceit and consequences, Chamoy Thipyaso, a Thai woman, made headlines for receiving an unprecedented prison sentence, only to serve a mere fraction of it.

The case, dating back to the 1960s, revolves around a financial scheme known as a ‘chit fund’, which Thipyaso exploited to dupe thousands.

The ‘chit fund’ concept, commonly used in India, was once employed to facilitate developmental financing, particularly in the Indian state of Kerala.

Thipyaso harnessed this framework to orchestrate a massive fraud, earning her the moniker of a modern-day swindler.

Chamoy Thipyaso’s astonishing conviction stems from her role in the ‘Mae Chamoy Fund’, an operation designed to look like an oil share.

Under this guise, she promised substantial returns to those who invested in her scheme. The convoluted nature of the ruse allowed her to successfully defraud around 16,000 individuals worldwide, amassing a staggering sum of approximately 300 million dollars.

The accused had previously been employed by the Petrol Authority of Thailand, a state-owned oil corporation. Exploiting her connections within the Royal Thai Air Force, she lent an air of authenticity to her fraudulent enterprise.

Notably, even members of Thailand’s Royal Family and influential military figures fell victim to her scheme. Additionally, her chit fund offer was extended to residents of Kerala, where she lured potential investors with the promise of improved financial prospects.

However, by the 1980s, the web of deceit began to unravel, revealing that Thipyaso had swindled millions from unsuspecting victims around the world. Consequently, she was sentenced to a record-breaking 141,708 years in prison.

Despite the jaw-dropping magnitude of her sentence, Thai law at the time allowed fraud convicts to serve a maximum period of 20 years in jail.

Ultimately, Chamoy Thipyaso served only eight years behind bars, a stark contrast to her astronomical sentence.

The leniency in her actual imprisonment duration was a result of the legal framework in Thailand, which limited the punishment period for fraud offenses.