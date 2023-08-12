WhatsApp introducing enhanced security with passkey authentication

WhatsApp users may soon enjoy enhanced security through passkey support, joining the trend of replacing traditional passwords with biometric authentication.

In a recent discovery, a hidden passkey setup menu was found in WhatsApp’s Android beta version, allowing fingerprint, facial recognition, or screen lock verification.

While the feature remains in development, this suggests a potential shift towards passkeys instead of conventional passwords.

Passkeys, championed by FIDO Alliance with Apple, Google, and Microsoft, offer more robust authentication.

Apple’s iOS 17 automatically assigning passkeys for authentication exemplifies this shift.

TikTok and 1Password have also embraced passkey adoption. As for WhatsApp, there’s no confirmed release date for this security upgrade yet.