Ali Sethi breaks silence over marriage rumours with Salman Toor

Renowned Pakistani singer Ali Sethi has broken the silence over the recent ongoing controversy regarding his marriage to artist Salman Toor.

The “Pasoori” singer recently uploaded a story on his official Instagram account denying all the ongoing rumours about his alleged marriage with Pakistani-American artist Salman Toor.

He took it to his social media account to say, “I am not married, I don’t know who started this rumour but maybe they should help market my new release,” and pasted a link to his latest release “Paniya.”

Ali Aziz Sethi goes by the name Ali Sethi in the music industry and is the son of a renowned journalist and former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board management committee, Najam Sethi. Pakistani actress Mira Sethi is his sister.

Sethi’s recent hit “Pasoori” brought him new levels of fame as it became one of the reasons for him to perform at Coachella this year alongside the much-loved Indian singer and actor, Diljit Dosanjh.

Earlier, news went viral on social media of Ali Sethi’s marriage to Pakistani- American artist Salman Toor.

The unanticipated union of these two artistic personalities ignited a flurry of discussions, speculation, and support on various online platforms.

The news said, both the actors have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in New York, surrounded by close friends and family. The couple’s decision to keep the event private added an air of mystery to their relationship, prompting fans and followers to seek out further details.