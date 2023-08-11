In farewell speech, PM Shehbaz terms cipher ‘grave conspiracy’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his farewell address to leaders of the coalition parties said that US cipher, which was manoeuvred by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for political interests, was actually a ‘grave conspiracy’.

Sharing an update about the caretaker prime minister, PM Shehbaz said he held first round of consultation with Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz and second meeting will be held on Saturday (tomorrow).

He termed the President Alvi’s letter - which demanded premier and opposition to proposed name for caretaker PM by Saturday - as regretful because he believed that the president should have read the Constitution before sending it.

He termed Ukraine War as the primary reason behind runaway inflation in the country as it disrupted global supply chain.

The PM said the coalition government had daunting challenges before them.

He also proposed seat adjustment with the allies in the upcoming elections.

He lauded the finance team’s efforts on securing Staff Level Agreement with the International Monitory Fund (IMF).

The premier said May 9 riots infused chaos in the society.

He thanked all the allies for standing firmly with the government through thick and thin.