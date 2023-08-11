Three injured in Mastung grenade attack

A grenade attack on the municipal committee office in Mustang on Friday left three people injured, police said.

The injured have been shifted to hospital and are in stable condition.

The attack took place at around 10:00pm when a group of unidentified men threw a grenade at the office. It exploded, causing damage to the office building and injuring three people.

The police cordoned off the area and beefed up security.

The police have also launched an investigation into the attack.