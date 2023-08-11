Watch Live
Pakistan » Balochistan

Three injured in Mastung grenade attack

Unidentified miscreants target municipal committee office
Samaa Web Desk Aug 11, 2023
Photo: SAMAA DIGITAL/Representative Image
A grenade attack on the municipal committee office in Mustang on Friday left three people injured, police said.

The injured have been shifted to hospital and are in stable condition.

The attack took place at around 10:00pm when a group of unidentified men threw a grenade at the office. It exploded, causing damage to the office building and injuring three people.

The police cordoned off the area and beefed up security.

The police have also launched an investigation into the attack.

Balochistan

mastung

Hand grenade blast

