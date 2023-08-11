Wahaj, Ayeza starrer ‘Mein’ first episode excites fans

Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan shared a screen together for the first time in the drama serial “Mein,” and it has left no stone unturned when it came to the excitement.

The drama was written by the acclaimed duo, writer Zanjabeel Asim Shah and renowned director Badar Mehmood.

View this post on Instagram

The first episode of the drama was aired recently and the fans cannot contain it. The story revolves around a wealthy yet spoiled woman, Mubashira Jaffar, and Wahaj Ali plays as her co-star named Zaid who is also portrayed as a business tycoon. Mubashira is married off to a man whom she doesn’t love though he obeys her orders. On the other hand, Zaid is in love with a girl belonging to a middle-class family, the character played by Azekah Daniel.

View this post on Instagram

As the story moved on, Mubashira is seen celebrating her birthday in all its glory. While Zaid’s family is invited to the party as their fathers are close friends and so are their families. She receives a birthday surprise from her husband (Agha Mustafa Hassan), and as soon as she opens the box she finds divorce papers inside. Up till now there has been a major shift in Mubashira’s life though there has not been much progress with Zaid and Mubashira’s love story, and is yet to be started.

Also Read: Wahaj Ali’s new poster for ‘Mein’ ignites anticipation among fans

Fans speculate about the beginning of their favourite star’s love life though they have shown their excitement and anticipation regarding the recent episode and the upcoming story as well.

Highly anticipated OST:

The much-awaited OST of “Mein” released today, the mesmerizing voice of Asim Azhar, penned down by Indian lyricist Kunaal Vermaa who got the limelight for his song “Hasi” from Emraan Hashmi’s movie “Hamari Adhuri Kahaani.”

Countless tweets and posts have been shared online by “WaiZa” (Wahaj and Ayeza) fans to express their love and excitement for the newly released drama. Some have also anticipated that the mentioned drama might break previously set records as Wahaj Ali is the new obsession among the viewers.

Also Read: Ayeza Khan, Wahaj Ali’s striking war in ‘Mein’ teasers

Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan both are equally seasoned and versatile actors, with vast acting histories and numerous hit dramas. Wahaj was last seen playing “Murtasim Khan’s” character opposite to Yumna Zaidi in “Tere Bin.” While Ayeza Khan was last seen in Ramadan’s special drama “Chand Tara” with Danish Taimoor.