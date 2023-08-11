Behroze Sabzwari recalls encounters with Bollywood stars

Behroze Sabzwari, a seasoned Pakistani actor renowned for his versatile performances, has shared captivating anecdotes of his interactions with Bollywood celebrities and his unwavering commitment to his values in acting.

Famous for iconic roles like “Nosha” and “Qabacha,” Sabzwari’s influence extends beyond Pakistan to India, where he has garnered a devoted fanbase.

In a recent appearance on Samaa TV’s show “Had Kardi,” Sabzwari reminisced about his encounters with Indian luminaries. He recalled meeting the Khan family in London, where Salman Khan’s mother recognized him, leaving him humbled and honoured.

Sabzwari also fondly remembered his interaction with legendary actor Raj Kapoor, who warmly embraced him and declared him his guest whenever he visited India.

Sabzwari’s friendship with Indian comedian Johnny Lever was equally heartwarming. He recounted an eight-hour bonding session with Lever, emphasizing how shared laughter transcends borders and creates meaningful connections.

Despite receiving offers from the Indian film industry, Sabzwari’s principles remained paramount. He candidly shared how he turned down a role that portrayed a Pakistani politician in a demeaning manner.

His deep love and respect for his country guided his decision, showcasing his commitment to maintaining integrity through his craft.

Behroze Sabzwari’s interactions with Bollywood stars and his principled stand exemplify his talent and character.

His legacy serves as an inspiring testament to the power of art in fostering connections and bridging cultural divides through shared stories and emotions.