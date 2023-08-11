Suniel Shetty opens up about daughter Athiya’s introduction of KL Rahul

Bollywood stalwart Suniel Shetty recently took to social media to share a heartfelt reflection on his relationship with fear and how it has influenced pivotal moments in his life.

He discussed his encounters with fear throughout his career, from his early days on film sets to collaborating with superstar Rajinikanth.

However, what stood out in his candid revelation was the story of when his daughter Athiya Shetty introduced him to her now-husband, cricketer KL Rahul, a moment that stirred up his nerves.

Suniel Shetty candidly shared, “At home, I felt jittery when Athiya was bringing Rahul over to meet us as a family for the first time.” This vulnerable admission highlights the universal emotion of nervousness even in the lives of well-known figures.

The seasoned actor and entrepreneur delved deeper into his philosophy on fear, suggesting that rather than viewing it negatively, one can see it as a sign of impending growth and opportunities.

Shetty conveyed how his own career and life experiences have taught him to perceive fear as a catalyst for courage. He likened it to a gym for developing the strength to face challenges and seize opportunities.

He further encouraged individuals to remember that often, the fears we harbour are rooted in doubts rather than reality.

Suniel Shetty’s post not only provides a glimpse into his personal life but also offers a relatable and uplifting perspective on dealing with fear.

On the professional front, he has been actively involved in various projects, including the web series “Hunter” and the much-anticipated “Hera Pheri 3,” where he reprises his iconic role alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.