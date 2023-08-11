Security forces kill two terrorists in Kech

Security forces on Friday eliminated two terrorists and left one injured as they conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mazahband area of Kech in Balochistan.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said that the IBO was conducted during the night of August 10-11.

The operation resulted in the killing of two terrorists and the injury of one.

The security forces also recovered weapons from the possession of the terrorists.

The terrorists were involved in attacks on civilians and law enforcement agencies. They were also planning to carry out more attacks in the area.